HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Financial Review

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 44.34%. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.79%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.74 $22.78 million $1.30 21.08 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.88 $13.63 million $1.68 11.42

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeTrust Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.