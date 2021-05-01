Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,580 shares of company stock worth $213,125 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,509. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

