nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $527.70 million-$541.11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.93 million.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.