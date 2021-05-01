Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.91 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $21.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.92 million. Identiv posted sales of $18.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.82 million, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Identiv stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 138,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,131. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Identiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 185,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Identiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

