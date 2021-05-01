LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.56 million and the highest is $9.68 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $39.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.61 million, with estimates ranging from $42.81 million to $44.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPTH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,466. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.44.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

