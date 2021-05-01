Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Update

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NEVPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414. Abliva AB has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

