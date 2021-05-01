Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Orica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OCLDY stock remained flat at $$11.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Orica has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

