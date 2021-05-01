GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 49.4% in April

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GPT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GPTGF remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200. GPT Group has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

