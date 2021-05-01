Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $165.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $654.40 million to $659.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $785.89 million, with estimates ranging from $783.47 million to $787.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $179.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.69 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORA traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.40. 574,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,707. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

