Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $40.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INSP stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.82. 204,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,345. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40.
Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.