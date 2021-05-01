Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post $36.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $40.04 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.82. 204,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,345. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

