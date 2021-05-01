Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,679.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00003877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $3,679.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.63 or 0.00441691 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00169863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00218565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012376 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 152% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

