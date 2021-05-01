Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $115.20 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $3.60 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $115.20 million and $384,378.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.51 or 0.05119178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $996.10 or 0.01734720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00476280 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00734291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00573258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.63 or 0.00441691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

