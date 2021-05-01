Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,379.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Beowulf has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

