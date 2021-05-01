McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Billion

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $60.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $61.90 billion. McKesson posted sales of $58.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $238.26 billion to $240.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $249.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $252.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.56. The company had a trading volume of 919,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,976. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54. McKesson has a 12 month low of $125.65 and a 12 month high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

