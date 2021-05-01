Analysts Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report sales of $758.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.52 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,002.89.

MTD stock traded down $14.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,313.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,043. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,155.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $661.32 and a one year high of $1,339.38.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,757,000 after buying an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

