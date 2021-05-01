Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.33. The company had a trading volume of 894,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,051. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

