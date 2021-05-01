Analysts Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.69. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXN. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.57.

ALXN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.68. 3,475,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,872. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $172.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

