Feellike (FLL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,304.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.