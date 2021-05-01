Short Interest in Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Declines By 45.3%

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 75,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,557. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

NSRXF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

