HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 56.3% in April

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HAVLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 41,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,264. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.