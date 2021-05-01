Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 93,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

