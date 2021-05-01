Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lojas Renner stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 93,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,082. Lojas Renner has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
