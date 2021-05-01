Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Declines By 60.0%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.8 days.

MRVGF stock remained flat at $$2.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

