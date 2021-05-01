Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. 74,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,487. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

