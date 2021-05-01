Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Tops $0.0740 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $79,042.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

