Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $23,487.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011422 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,362,911 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

