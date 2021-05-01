Zacks: Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $74.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.00 million and the highest is $75.64 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $250.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.57 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 250,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

