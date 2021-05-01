Lattice Token (LTX) Price Reaches $0.95

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.