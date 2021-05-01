Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.30 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $21.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock valued at $42,438,239. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 274,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Whirlpool by 498.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 20.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 122,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.45. 613,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.57. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

