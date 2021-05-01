Zacks: Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $8.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,667. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 30.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

