CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.27 million.CTS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.700 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 320,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,738. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

