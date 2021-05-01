Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 102.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 43,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

