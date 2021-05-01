Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 420,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,686. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

