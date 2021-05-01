Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Down 55.9% in April

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 56,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,597.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 751,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,330. The company has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

