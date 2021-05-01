Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. 956,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.99 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

