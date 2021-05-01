Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $971.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $888.00 million. Snap-on reported sales of $724.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.60. The stock had a trading volume of 306,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.80. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.