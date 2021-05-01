S.Finance (SFG) Trading 68.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. S.Finance has a total market cap of $114,653.73 and $1.10 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 68.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

