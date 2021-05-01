Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $648,280.92 and approximately $172,931.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00864020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

