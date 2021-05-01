nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

NVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

