Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Decreases By 44.4%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Get América Móvil alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.