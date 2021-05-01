Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,105. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $27.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

