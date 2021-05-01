BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 105,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,154. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.