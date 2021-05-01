Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post $68.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.85 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $278.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.24 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $289.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 699,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,766. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

