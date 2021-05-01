DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $1,464.60 on Major Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DEJAVE has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $7,884.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,464.60 or 0.02544775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00288300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01137831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00722485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.04 or 0.99742328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

