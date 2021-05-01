Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.54 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $91.04 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $25.31 or 0.00043980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00055165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.99 or 0.00312731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

