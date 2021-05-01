Ren Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Ren has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $966.42 million and $130.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00070666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.00862565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00096094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00048550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.