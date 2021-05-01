DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report $929.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.70 million and the lowest is $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.51. 2,177,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,416. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.