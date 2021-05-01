$326.37 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $326.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.97 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after buying an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. 394,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

