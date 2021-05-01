Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $114.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post sales of $114.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.16 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $281.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $767.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.65 million to $876.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 124.4% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 55,442 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,880,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,284. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

