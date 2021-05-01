The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report sales of $61.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $62.15 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $251.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $258.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 151,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $502.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

