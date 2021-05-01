Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,555.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $13,555.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $206.68 or 0.00358855 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00071030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.00867694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOWSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.